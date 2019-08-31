CARLSBAD — A 16-year-old Carlsbad boy died Thursday after being shot by an unidentified Carlsbad police detective.
Nathan Gamboa allegedly pulled a gun and fired at detectives investigating an unrelated homicide at an apartment complex.
Carlsbad detectives investigating the shooting arrived at the apartments seeking to speak with Gamboa, according to a New Mexico State Police news release.
Police said the detectives were looking for Gamboa at the apartment complex in connection with the investigation but did not make contact with him initially, according to the release.
Police said detectives saw Gamboa walking toward the apartment complex, and he brandished a semi-automatic pistol and fired at police when they attempted to contact him. According to the release, a Carlsbad police detective then fatally shot Gamboa.
Police said the pistol displayed by Gamboa was believed to be the same handgun allegedly used in the homicide under investigation.
The name of the detective not been released.