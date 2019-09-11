A Carlsbad police officer who shot and killed 16-year-old said the boy brandished a gun and disregarded police instructions before the shooting, the New Mexico State Police said.
Detectives with the Carlsbad Police Department were investigating a homicide on Aug. 29 at an apartment complex, looking for Randall Gamboa, 16, when they saw him walking up.
Detectives talked to the youth, and after a few moments, state police said the youth pulled a black, semi-automatic pistol from his waistband and pointed one of the officers.
Detective Patrick Bryant yelled “No. Stop,” before drawing his gun and shooting Gamboa, state police said. Detectives attempted to save Gamboa, who was taken to the Carlsbad Medical Center where he later died.
The gun Gamboa brandished was believed to be connected to the homicide police were investigating, the release read.
Bryant was placed on administrative leave, per department policy.