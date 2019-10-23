State police sergeant injured in fatal head-on wreck

RIO RANCHO — Authorities say a head-on crash on a Rio Rancho street Tuesday killed one person and injured two others, including a New Mexico State Police sergeant and the driver of a vehicle that crossed a center line.

No identities were released but the NMSP said the injured sergeant was listed in stable condition at a hospital.

The state police is investigating the crash that occurred on Unser Boulevard near Mariposa and said no additional information was available.

