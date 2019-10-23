State police sergeant injured in fatal head-on wreck
RIO RANCHO — Authorities say a head-on crash on a Rio Rancho street Tuesday killed one person and injured two others, including a New Mexico State Police sergeant and the driver of a vehicle that crossed a center line.
No identities were released but the NMSP said the injured sergeant was listed in stable condition at a hospital.
The state police is investigating the crash that occurred on Unser Boulevard near Mariposa and said no additional information was available.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.