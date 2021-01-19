New Mexico State Police are searching for a Springer man they say exchanged gunfire with an officer in Las Vegas, N.M., on Monday.
According to a news release, a state police officer attempted to pull over a 1993 Honda on Monday night in Las Vegas. The vehicle fled west on Independence Road and stopped near the Farmway Feed business. A passenger, 22-year-old Shaun Kemp, got out of the car and ran, and the state police officer, who was not named in the release, chased him on foot. State police say Kemp fired at least one round during the chase, which prompted the officer to do the same before Kemp successfully evaded the pursuing officer.
Investigators do not believe Kemp was struck by the officer’s gunfire, the news release said. He is wanted on an arrest warrant for failure to appear in court on an aggravated battery charge as well as a count of resisting and evading an officer.
The news release said the officer involved in the shooting has been placed on standard administrative leave and will not be identified until further interviews have been conducted.
State police ask anyone with information on the whereabouts of Kemp to call 505-425-6771.
