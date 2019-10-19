State police: Pecos woman dies in DWI crash

A female passenger was killed Saturday morning in a vehicular crash and the driver, a Pecos man, was arrested on suspicion of vehicular homicide and what state police believe was his seventh DWI charge.
According to New Mexico State Police, Macario Garcia-Lopez, 50, was driving a 1994 Ford truck southbound on N.M. 63 around 9 a.m. and overturned the vehicle. Eleanor Valencia, 53, also a Pecos resident, was ejected and killed, a state police news release said.
The pair did not appear to be wearing seat belts, state police said.
Garcia-Lopez, believed to be under the influence of alcohol, suffered minor injuries and was treated by emergency medical personnel at the scene, according to state police.
He was later booked in the San Miguel County jail on charges of vehicular homicide, DWI, tampering with evidence, careless driving and driving without a license.
