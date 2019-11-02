ALBUQUERQUE — Authorities say a New Mexico State Police officer shot and killed a 22-year-old man during a traffic stop after the driver attacked the officer with a knife.
State police said the officer shot Benjamin Diaz on Friday morning west of Alamogordo. Police said Diaz had emerged from his vehicle with the knife before the officer opened fire.
Police said the officer was treated at a hospital for stab wounds and released. Chief Tim Johnson did not provide details on the officer’s injuries.
Johnson said Diaz was pulled over after driving nearly twice the speed limit in a 60 mph zone.
Diaz is from Las Cruces and died at El Paso University Medical Center.
Police said they will turn over their investigation to a prosecutor when it’s completed.
