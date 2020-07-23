The New Mexico State Police is investigating a fatal shooting involving local officers earlier this month in Deming.
According to a state police news release, Deming Police Department officers shot and killed Julio Jaramillo, 28, on July 14.
Jaramillo left his Deming home and asked a person on the street to borrow his phone "and displayed a pistol." He then continued walking toward a local restaurant, according to the news release.
Deming police Officers Lee Cook, Ashley Standridge, Britney Valdez and Robert Chave said they arrived at the scene and saw Jaramillo had hidden himself between the restaurant and two freight trucks, the news release states.
The officers set up a perimeter and told Jaramillo to drop his weapon; Jaramillo was then hiding behind a warehouse on the restaurant's property.
"Officers stated Jaramillo came out from behind the building, walked toward the officers, lifted his gun and started shooting," the news release states.
The officers fired back, wounding Jaramillo, who was taken to the Mimbres Memorial Hospital, where he died, the news release states.
State police crime scene investigators said they found a pistol, as well as "bullet strikes fired by Jaramillo at a nearby business," according to the news release.
