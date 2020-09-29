New Mexico State police believe a Cochiti Pueblo man was fatally struck by a hit-and-run-driver on Interstate 25 south of Santa Fe sometime late Sunday or early Monday.
According to a news release from the agency, officers found the body of 41-year-old James Bonaventuro Quintana on the right shoulder of I-25 near the N.M. 599 exit around 9 a.m. Monday morning.
The news release said a witness’s statement and evidence collected at the scene indicated the man had been walking south on I-25 Sunday night and was struck by a vehicle that fled. Quintana suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene by the state Office of Medical Investigator.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call New Mexico State Police at 505-827-9300 and choose option 1.
