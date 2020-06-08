New Mexico State Police on Thursday arrested a Colorado man suspected of murder.
Richard Martinez, 33, who was arrested in Rio Arriba County following a chase, is suspected in a June 3 homicide in Longmont, Colo., a town northwest of Boulder, Colo., according to a news release state police issued Monday.
The Longmont Police Department alerted state police that Martinez was in the Española area and believed to be driving a 2019 maroon Dodge Caravan, the news release said. On Thursday, officers spotted the vehicle driving northbound on U.S. 285 and attempted to pull it over, but the driver fled.
Martinez led officers on a 25-mile pursuit before officers stopped the van, the news release said. He fled the scene on foot, but officers arrested him shortly after.
Martinez was booked at the Rio Arriba County jail in Tierra Amarilla and will be extradited to Colorado, state police said.
According to a report in the Longmont Times-Call, Martinez is one of three suspects in the Wednesday shooting death of 34-year-old Matthew Bond.
The Longmont Police Department is not searching for any other suspects at this time, according to the report.
