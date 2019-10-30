ALBUQUERQUE — The University of New Mexico’s long-term credit rating has downgraded amid reductions in state funding and enrollment declines.
Standard & Poor’s Financial Service recently reduced the university’s long-term rating by one level, from AA to AA-. But S&P also revised the school’s rating outlook from negative to stable.
The S&P ratings reflect an institution’s ability to repay long-term debt. It’s also based on financial data for multiple fiscal years, including the fiscal year ending in 2019.
S&P said in a report the university’s rating could improve if enrollment grows and debt and financial resources improve further.
Senior Vice President for Finance and Administration Teresa Costantinidis said the University of New Mexico still has the highest rating of any higher education institution in the state.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.