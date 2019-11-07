Veterans can receive free dental care, hair cuts, clothing and food at the annual Stand Down event from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Advent Life Church, 62 A Van Nu Po Road.
Stand Down is a military term relating to a military unit’s relaxation of status from an alert or operational position. Organizers of the event initially set it up nine years ago for homeless veterans in the community, but over the years they have opened it up to all veterans in need.
The nonprofit Pacific Dental Services Foundation will provide a mobile dental clinic, which will include exams, X-rays, cleanings, fillings and extractions. The event will also feature live music. Call 505-595-4839 or 505-988-6562 for more information.
