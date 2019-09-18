Students at Santa Fe’s St. Michael’s High School have been sent home for the day while utility workers investigate a possible gas leak at the school at 100 Siringo Road.
The school said in a statement that students were safely evacuated this morning due to “a funny smell in the hallway and library.”
The gas company was called to investigate.
Because of the time required to perform safety tests on the building, school officials decided to cancel school, all practices, all games and any other activities for the day.
Students were advised not to enter the school for any reason for the rest of the day. Parents were advised to pick up their children as soon as possible using the baseball field entrance.