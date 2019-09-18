Students at St. Michael’s High School were sent home early Wednesday while utility workers investigated a possible gas leak at the school at 100 Siringo Road.
The school said in a statement that students were safely evacuated in the morning due to “a funny smell in the hallway and library.”
The gas company was called to investigate.
Because of the time required to perform safety tests on the building, school officials decided to cancel school, all practices, all games and any other activities for the day.
Students were advised not to enter the school for any reason for the rest of the day.