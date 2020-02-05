A Santa Fe sports bar, cited by the state Regulation and Licensing Department for violating its liquor license, has agreed to pay $5,750 in fines and suspend liquor sales Friday through Sunday, according to settlement documents.
Boxcar was cited three times for serving an intoxicated person, according to the settlement. Two other citations were dismissed.
"The Regulation and Licensing Department wanted to send a message to all alcohol establishments that they have to be in compliance with liquor laws," said department spokeswoman Bernice Geiger. "The establishment acknowledged and accepted responsibility and wanted to resolve this."
Messages left for owners Tate Mruz and Sylwia Handzel were not returned Wednesday.
