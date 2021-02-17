Investigators say excessive speed likely was a contributing factor in a rollover crash north of Pojoaque that killed three teenagers last month.
The crash occurred around 3:40 a.m. Jan. 27 on U.S. 84/285 when a 1998 Toyota pickup driven by 19-year-old Curtis Roque of Ojo Sarco drove left of center and overcorrected, causing the vehicle to spin and then roll, according to a crash report released by the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office.
Roque and his two passengers — Isaiah Maestas, 17, and Angelia "Lia" Rodriguez, 19, both of Pojoaque — were killed after being ejected in the crash.
"A seatbelt analysis was conducted and showed the seatbelts were in their original positions as if they had not [been] worn," according to the crash report.
Investigators said it is unknown whether the driver was impaired.
Roque, Maestas and Rodriguez were pronounced dead at the scene. The state Office of the Medical Investigator used dental records, fingerprints or other means to identify the victims, according to the crash report.
