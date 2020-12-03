Ski Santa Fe announced it will open Saturday, though with several changes stemming from state health orders and the coronavirus pandemic.
Skiers must have a valid OnePass or Peak Plus Card or purchase a lift ticket in advance online. There will be no tickets available for purchase at the mountain. The ski area said Thursday it will open on a 22-inch base this weekend.
There are staggered arrival and departure times: 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and 9:15 a.m. to 4:15 p.m.
The ski area will operate at a limited capacity this winter, starting at 500 skiers/snowboarders per day for the first week. Capacity will increase as additional lifts and terrain are opened.
Outdoor dining will be offered at 25 percent capacity at the Terrace Grill and Totemoff’s Bar and Grill. Ski Santa Fe Sports Shop will be open at 25 percent capacity. Restrooms will be available at La Casa and at Totemoff's.
The Snow Sports School, Chipmunk Corner and the Ski Santa Fe Rental Shop will not be available through Dec. 10.
