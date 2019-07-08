Forbes magazine recognized four New Mexico credit unions and two banks in its Best-In-State Banks and Credit Unions rankings.
State Employees Credit Union in Santa Fe, Sandia Laboratory Federal Credit Union in Albuquerque, US Eagle Federal Credit Union in Albuquerque and Del Norte Credit Union in Santa Fe were among the 182 credit unions recognized by Forbes out of more than 5,000 credit unions.
New Mexico has 41 credit unions with more than 905,000 members in New Mexico, according to the Credit Union Association of New Mexico.
Forbes picked between one and five banks and credit unions per state with up to 10 credit unions in larger states. Forbes partnered with market research firm Statista to survey more than 25,000 people in the U.S.
New Mexico Bank & Trust in Albuquerque and Pioneer Bank in Roswell were New Mexico banks included among the 149 Best-in-State Banks.