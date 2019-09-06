White Sands Missile Range will open Trinity Site to the public for the second of two annual open houses Oct. 5.
The semi-annual event allows the public to visit the site in the Southern New Mexico desert where Los Alamos scientists detonated the world’s first atomic bomb July 16, 1945.
The open house is free and no reservations are required. Visitors can take a quarter-mile walk to a small obelisk that marks the exact spot where the bomb was detonated. Historical photos are mounted on a fence surrounding the area.
Visitors can also ride a missile range shuttle bus two miles from ground zero to the Schmidt/McDonald Ranch House, where the scientists assembled the plutonium core of the bomb.
The simplest way to get to Trinity Site is to enter White Sands Missile Range through its Stallion Range Center gate, five miles south of U.S. 380, which will be open from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. The turnoff is 12 miles east of San Antonio and 53 miles west of Carrizozo. The site closes promptly at 3:30 p.m.