TAOS — The Taos County Courthouse complex was placed on a brief lockdown at noon Wednesday after authorities received word that someone had threatened to carry out a shooting there.
The person who made the threat has been involved in an ongoing case in Taos County courts, according to Sheriff Jerry Hogrefe.
Deputies found and arrested the suspect around 12:30 p.m., prompting Hogrefe to lift the lockdown.
Deputies reported over police radio channels that they tased the suspect while taking taking him into custody when he refused to cooperate. The suspect was scheduled to be taken for a mental health evaluation.
Hogrefe, whose office provides security for the complex, said his policy dictates that any lockdown remain in place until authorities have made contact with the person who made a threat.
