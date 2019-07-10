A Santa Fe man wanted in connection with the nonfatal shooting of another man Sunday near La Cienega is on the lam after failing to show up for a planned meeting to turn himself in to authorities Wednesday morning, a spokesman with the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office said.
The sheriff’s office had issued an arrest warrant for Reynaldo Navarrete-Robles, 32, after he was accused of shooting a 23-year-old man outside a mobile home near the 400 block of Los Pinos Road, south of Santa Fe. The victim was hospitalized at about 2:30 a.m. after being grazed in the head by a bullet and hit in the shoulder.
Sheriff’s office spokesman Juan Ríos said Navarrete-Robles and his attorney had set up a meeting to surrender, but Navarrete-Robles never showed up.
Ríos said his office issued an alert to regional and state law enforcement to be on the lookout for Navarrete-Robles, who might be headed south toward the Mexican border.
According to the sheriff’s office, Navarrete-Robles and a few other men were believed to have confronted the shooting victim because of suspicions that he was involved romantically with Navarrete-Robles’ ex-girlfriend, with whom he has children. Both the ex-girlfriend and the victim denied having any romantic relationship.