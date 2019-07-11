A Santa Fe man wanted in connection with the shooting of another man who was wounded Sunday outside a home near La Cienega turned himself in to the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday and is in custody, a spokesman with the agency said.
The sheriff’s office had issued an arrest warrant for Reynaldo Navarrete-Robles, 32, who was accused of shooting a 23-year-old man outside a mobile home near the 400 block of Los Pinos Road, south of Santa Fe.
The victim was hospitalized at about 2:30 a.m. after being grazed in the head and hit in the shoulder by bullets.
Sheriff’s office spokesman Juan Ríos said Navarrete-Robles, accompanied by his attorney, surrendered late Thursday afternoon and was booked into Santa Fe County jail.
According to the sheriff’s office, Navarrete-Robles and a few other men confronted the shooting victim because they suspected he was romantically involved with Navarrete-Robles’ ex-girlfriend, who is the mother of his children.
Both the ex-girlfriend and the victim denied having a romantic relationship.