A multivehicle crash involving a semi-trailer truck carrying a load of boulders on Interstate 25 left debri strewn across the highway Thursday night, blocking southbound traffic between Glorieta and Santa Fe, according to the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office.
Sheriff’s office spokesman Juan Ríos said travelers were asked to avoid the area of the crash, which occurred around 7 p.m. about five miles east of the Eldorado exit.
Ríos said boulders weighing between 200 and 300 pounds each that had fallen from the truck made the southbound lanes of I-25 impassable.
He had no immediate information about whether anyone was injured in the crash, and there was no estimate late Thursday for when the roadway would reopen.