The Santa Fe Police Department is asking for the public's help finding a former Santa Fe resident who has lost contact with friends and was last seen in September.
According to a news release from the department, 59-year-old Vicki Glow had last spoken with friends in the area and family members Aug. 24. On Sept. 11, she left a crash scene in Corrales by herself, the statement said.
"She was involved in the crash, and it was handled by the two involved exchanging information," said Santa Fe police Capt. Anthony Tapia. "The other person involved tried to get ahold of her but could not, so they contacted us, and that's how we found out about the crash."
Glow was driving a gray 2020 Jeep Gladiator with New Mexico license plate 179-WRM.
According to a police report filed by Santa Fe police Officer Oscar Holguin, a friend of Glow said she had moved out of a residence on Camino Teresa in Santa Fe and had spoken in the past about moving to Dixon or Massachusetts.
The agency asks anyone with information about Glow to call 505-428-3710.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.