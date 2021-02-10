The New Mexican
The New Mexico Department of Cultural Affairs announced Wednesday it will begin reopening historical sites, with seven set to welcome visitors Saturday.
Starting Saturday, the following sites will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday through Sunday at either 25 percent of visitor capacity or a limit of 75 people, whichever is fewer:
u The Coronado Historic Site near the city of Bernalillo, which includes the ruins of Kuaua Pueblo.
u The Jemez Historic Site, a National Historic Landmark on N.M. 4 in Jemez Springs, which includes the stone ruins of a 700-year-old village and the San José de los Jemez Church, which dates from 1621 or 1622.
u The Fort Sumner and Bosque Redondo Memorial in Fort Sumner, which remembers the U.S. military’s imprisonment of 9,500 Navajo people and 500 Mescalero Apache people.
u The Los Luceros Historic Site, a 148-acre ranch near Alcalde on the Rio Grande.
The Lincoln Historic Site, which includes 17 structures from the 1800s, and the Fort Stanton Historic Site, a largely intact 19th-century military fort, will be open Thursday through Monday.
And the Fort Seldon Historic Site, an old Army outpost outside Las Cruces, will be open Wednesday through Saturday. For more information, visit NMculture.org.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.