A former chief public defender, a child support hearing officer and a cop-turned-lawyer are among seven applicants seeking a gubernatorial appointment to succeed First Judicial District Judge Raymond Z. Ortiz when he retires at the end of the year.
According to a statement issued Monday by the Judicial Nominating Commission, applicants seeking to fill Ortiz’s post are:
• Jerry Anthony Archuleta
• Shannon Broderick Bulman
• Edward Craig Hay III
• Michael R. Jones
• Linda Martinez-Palmer
• Nathaniel Valencia Thompkins
• Morgan Holly Wood
Bulman is a child support hearing officer in the district. Wood is the former chief public defender in Santa Fe and Archuleta is a former Santa Fe Police officer. The other applicants are local attorneys.
The Nominating Commission plans to evaluate applicants during a Dec. 12 public session at the judicial complex in Santa Fe, then recommend nominees for consideration by the governor, who can either appoint one of the applicants or request more names.
The individual appointed to serve out the term of a retiring district judge must be elected to the post in the next election and seek retention by voters every six years to remain on the bench.
Ortiz, 66, was a general practice attorney in Santa Fe before he became a judge. He primarily handles civil cases.
