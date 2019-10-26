TAOS — Seven people have applied for an 8th Judicial District judge opening in Taos; Chief Judge Jeff McElroy is retiring Oct. 31.
The applicants are Tim Hasson, deputy district attorney with the 8th Judicial District Attorney’s Office; Jeff Shannon, a Taos County Magistrate Court judge; former town of Taos attorney Floyd Lopez; Santa Fe attorney Morgan Wood; Elizabeth Musselman, a Taos attorney specializing in family law; Lisa Jenkins of Jenkins Law Office in Tularosa; and Elizabeth Travis, deputy general counsel for the New Mexico Department of Transportation.
A nominating commission will convene Nov. 1 at the District Court in Taos to evaluate the applicants. The meeting is open to the public. Those wishing to make public comments are asked to be present at the start of the meeting.
Based on its evaluations, the commission will make a recommendation to Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, who is expected to appoint a candidate to fill the vacancy before the end of the year.
District Judge Emilio Chavez will succeed Chavez as chief judge.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.