Lawyers on both sides of the drunken-driving case against state Sen. Richard Martinez are asking a state district judge to delay the trial for about a month.
The Democrat from Ojo Caliente had been scheduled for a two-day trial beginning Monday before state District Judge Francis Mathew.
However, defense lawyer David Foster filed a motion asking the judge to reset the trial for Dec. 18-19 because of scheduling issues with regard to interviewing witnesses. The state Attorney General’s Office, which is prosecuting the case, verified Thursday that the state isn’t opposing the motion.
Martinez, 66, faces charges of aggravated drunken driving and reckless driving stemming from a June incident in which he crashed his Mercedes SUV into a Jeep stopped at a traffic light in Española.
The five-term senator has pleaded not guilty.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.