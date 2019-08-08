A 1.5-mile section of the Santa Fe Rail Trail will be closed starting Thursday until November while crews make surface and drainage improvements.
The portion of trail that will be closed is between Avenida Eldorado and Spur Ranch Road, an announcement said.
The closure is part of the fourth phase of trail improvements within the right of way of the Santa Fe Southern Railroad.
Phase four of the project will cost approximately $391,010, the statement said. The project is funded from General Obligation Bond funds and a Federal Highway Administration grant.
Santa Fe County has contracted with H.O. Construction of Albuquerque for this phase of the project.
For more information, contact Colleen Baker, project manager, at 505-992-9868 or cbaker@santafecountynm.gov.