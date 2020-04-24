Applications for the second round of forgivable business loans from the federal Paycheck Protection Program will be accepted starting Monday, the Small Business Administration announced Friday after President Donald Trump signed the fourth congressional economic stimulus package since the coronavirus pandemic began.
The legislation includes $310 billion for the Paycheck Protection Program, which will distributed to qualifying businesses on a first-come, first-served basis.
The first round of funding, $360 billion, was exhausted within two weeks; 5,365 small businesses in New Mexico with fewer than 500 employees were approved for a total of $1.103 billion in loans.
The funding becomes a grant if a business keeps all employees on the payroll for eight weeks and only uses the money to cover payroll, rent, mortgage interest or utilities.
