A search for a man in connection to a nonviolent domestic call near Seton Village was called off Friday night after law enforcement said he was no longer in the area.
Santa Fe police Lt. Sean Strahon said the department had issued a bulletin for the unnamed man, and a Santa Fe County sheriff's deputy spotted his vehicle and pursued it.
The man ditched the vehicle near Seton Village, sheriff's office spokesman Juan Ríos said, and eluded capture.
Spokesman Dusty Francisco said New Mexico State Police assisted by sending out a helicopter to search.
The incident caused traffic to come to a standstill on Interstate 25 between Santa Fe and El Dorado, and traffic was diverted onto Old Las Vegas Highway.
