BOZEMAN, Mont. — Wildlife officials have ended their search for the grizzly bear or bears responsible for back-to-back attacks on hunters in the same area of southwestern Montana.
Fish, Wildlife and Parks spokesman Morgan Jacobsen said Friday that a helicopter flight and three days of ground searches did not turn up any grizzlies in the area of Monday’s attacks.
The surprise encounters happened about 11 hours apart and within a mile of each other in the Gravelly Mountains south of Ennis.
Two New Mexico hunters injured in one attack were treated and released.