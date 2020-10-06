New Mexico State Police is investigating a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 25 that killed 21-year-old Santa Fe resident Amber Lynn Ortiz over the weekend.

According to a news release, state police responded around 8:30 p.m. Saturday to the crash on I-25 east of Santa Fe, near Glorieta.

An initial investigation found Ortiz, who was wearing a seat belt, left the roadway and crashed her 2014 Dodge pickup. She was pronounced dead at the scene, and state police said alcohol appears to have been a factor.

