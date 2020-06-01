A Santa Fe woman died Sunday morning in a single-vehicle rollover accident on Interstate 25.
Sylvia Sieland, 58, was traveling north when her vehicle left the roadway near Villanueva, according to a report by state police.
Sieland suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene by the state Office of the Medical Investigator. She was the only person inside the 2002 Acura at the time of the crash, according to the news release.
Alcohol does not appear to have been a factor in the crash, and Sieland was wearing her seat belt at the time, according to the news release.
