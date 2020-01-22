A Santa Fe woman died in a single-vehicle crash Saturday morning on Interstate 25 east of Santa Fe after her vehicle traveled off the roadway and hit a guardrail and concrete barrier.
Bentley Doyle Johnson was pronounced dead at the scene by the New Mexico Office of the Medical Investigator, according to a New Mexico State Police news release. The accident occurred about two miles west of Glorieta.
Johnson, 49, is believed to have been wearing her seat belt at the time of the accident and alcohol does not appear to be a factor in the crash, the news release states. It is unknown why the vehicle left the roadway.
