The Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help identifying a woman found dead near Cerrillos.
Her body was discovered around 11 a.m. Monday near County Road 57A and her death is considered suspicious, according to a post on the sheriff’s office’s Facebook page.
Authorities said she was between 50 and 70 years old, weighed 118 pounds and was just over 5 feet tall.
She had short salt and pepper hair and a butterfly tattoo on her right shoulder. She wore a blue flower-patterned T-shirt, dark spandex pants, green and white striped ankle socks and white tennis shoes. She also had bandages on her right forearm.
Authorities urged anyone with information on the woman’s death to call sheriff’s detectives at 505-428-3720 or Crime Stoppers at 505-955-5050.
The body was intact enough to show a butterfly tattoo -- but not intact enough to suggest the race or ethnicity? Or are we to infer race/ethnicity based on hair color?
