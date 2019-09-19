The Santa Fe Animal Shelter & Humane Society is waiving adoption fees for dogs and cats this weekend to help deal with an influx of animals.
“We have been helping other shelters around the state with their overpopulation of dogs and cats this season, which has now led us to be overcrowded,” said Murad Kirdar, the shelter’s public relations officer.
The shelter is located southwest of town at 100 Caja del Rio and will be open for adoptions from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.
All dogs and cats adopted from the shelter are spayed neutered, microchipped, vaccinated and come with one month of pet insurance plus a bag of food. Adopters must complete an adoption counseling survey.
For more information, visit SFHumaneSociety.org.