TAOS — The driver of a black Volvo fell asleep at the wheel Tuesday afternoon on N.M. 68 and crashed into the side of a tour bus carrying 35 senior citizens on a trip from Santa Fe, the Taos County Sheriff's Office said.
"We have about five injuries, but they're all just bumps and bruises," Sgt. Jason Rael said just after the crash, which occurred around 5 p.m Tuesday.
While the cause of the crash was still under investigation, Rael said it appeared the driver of the Volvo had dozed off.
No one involved in the crash required extensive medical treatment and all declined transport to Holy Cross Medical Center, he said.
Rael said the seniors were returning to Santa Fe after after a day-visit to Taos Pueblo. A shuttle provided by the University of New Mexico transported them to the Taos County Commission chambers, where they waited for another bus to take them home.
