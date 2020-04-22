Water is breathing new life into the Santa Fe River again.
The first spring pulse in which the city allows some water to flow through its municipal reservoirs and downstream as part of Santa Fe's Living River Ordinance began Wednesday afternoon.
"There have been so many people on the River Trail [amid the coronavirus pandemic], so I think people are really going to appreciate it this year, more than usual," said Melissa McDonald, the city's river and watershed manager.
In addition to providing seasonal water flows, the spring pulse will provide water for newly planted riparian vegetation along the banks of the channel between the Ricardo Street pedestrian bridge and Don Jose Loop, where construction was just completed, the city said.
"The next spring pulse is scheduled for May 14th, in time for the San Isidro blessing," the city said, referring to a San Isidro feast day celebration in the village of Agua Fría.
McDonald said the first spring pulse will be 6 cubic feet per second. The Living River Ordinance allows for up to 1,000 acre-feet of water a year to bypass the two municipal reservoirs and flow down the river. An acre-foot equals about 325,850 gallons of water.
