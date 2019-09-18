The city of Santa Fe is among the top metropolitan areas in the West at risk of property loss due to wildfire, according to a new report.
Core Logic, a California-based analytics firm providing financial, property and consumer information, ranked Santa Fe 12th out of 15 metropolitan areas in the western United States for high and extreme wildfire risk to structures.
The study found that more than 23,500 homes in the Santa Fe area face high to extreme wildfire risk and are “the most likely to sustain damage or be destroyed during a wildfire event.”
High-risk properties are usually found in the so-called wildland-urban interface, which the International Association of Fire Chiefs defines as areas where homes are built near or among lands prone to wildland fire, such as near the Santa Fe Watershed and Santa Fe National Forest.
The report estimates the total cost of rebuilding Santa Fe’s high-risk structures at $7.28 billion.