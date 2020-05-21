Santa Fe Public Schools is making changes to its drive-thru meal program following Memorial Day, when no services will be provided.
Beginning Tuesday, the first day of the district's summer meal program, the free breakfast and lunch pickup service will end at Santa Fe High School and Aspen Community Magnet School.
The program will continue at Capital High School, El Camino Real Academy and Chaparral, Kearny and Sweeney elementary schools. Next week, the program will run between 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday. Beginning June 1, the program will resume on its regular days of Monday, Wednesday and Friday, and will continue through the summer.
Breakfasts and lunches are available to any youth 18 or younger and adults can pick up meals without children in the vehicle. They must provide each student's name, school and grade.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.