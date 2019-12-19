The Santa Fe Police Department is warning about a telephone scam in which someone pretending to be a police officer calls people to say there is a warrant for their arrest and demands they buy prepaid gift cards in order to pay a fine.
A Santa Fe woman was swindled out of $5,500 Tuesday by a person identifying himself as a Santa Fe police sergeant, a police report states. The scammer told the woman she was wanted for failing to appear in court.
The woman bought 11 gift cards from Office Depot and Albertsons, the police report states.
Officers recovered the gift cards and receipts from the post office on Pacheco Street. When the woman tried to activate the cards, she discovered the money had already been taken off them, according to the police report.
According to the Federal Trade Commission website, anyone who has been a victim of a telephone scam can file a report by visiting ftc.gov/complaint. If a person has not been a victim but has received a phone call from a scammer, they can report it at donotcall.gov.
Hard to believe people fall for this stuff.
Our judiciary may be goofy, but it never demands gift cards!
