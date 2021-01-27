The Santa Fe Police Department will crack down on businesses that are not enforcing the city's face covering ordinance aimed at preventing the spread of COVID-19, the agency announced Wednesday.
The effort, dubbed "Operation for Your Health and Safety," will last through February.
"The Santa Fe Police Department has consistently enforced the wearing of face coverings within the City. This operation is aimed at cracking down on businesses and areas with repeat violations," the agency said in a news release.
Last year, the City Council passed a face mask ordinance in which violators could face a fine of up to $50.
Police urge anyone who sees a violation of the ordinance to call 505-428-3710, the agency's nonemergency dispatch number.
A year after the pandemic started, the police announce that they are going to crack down on mask-wearing in businesses ... through February. Glad the police are taking this oh so seriously!
