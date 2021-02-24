Santa Fe police are investigating a shooting in Las Acequias Park, off Rufina Street, that sent a teenager to the hospital.
Officers responded to a report of gunfire near the park just before 5 p.m. Tuesday.
No one was at the park when they arrived.
The teen was taken to a hospital a short time later with injuries that were not life-threatening, police Capt. Anthony Tapia said.
"Initial reports were there were 20 to 30 people in the park before the shooting," Tapia said. "We've talked to a few witnesses and are hoping a few more come forward."
Police urge anyone with information about the shooting to call Detective Anthony Sweeny at 505-955-5401.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.