A call to police about a crime at the GreenTree Inn around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday wasn't unusual.
The Cerrillos Road motel, previously operated as a Motel 6, long has been a hot spot for reports of assaults, drug deals and violence, and it was the site of two homicides in the first two months of the year.
But Santa Fe police say 39-year-old Jonathan Norton, charged with a count of breaking and entering, was just looking for a place to rest.
According to a criminal complaint filed in Santa Fe County Magistrate Court, officers found Norton asleep in a room. He told officers he had found the door open hours earlier and decided to go inside.
Police believe he broke in through a window by removing the screen, the complaint says, adding the screen was lying on the floor.
Norton told officers he wasn't sure how it got there. He was arrested.
