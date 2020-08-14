The Santa Fe Police Department is set to continue its efforts to reduce traffic noise and unsafe driving. Slow & Quiet Phase 2, a monthlong operation, began Friday and is aimed at reducing illegal muffler noise and deterring hazardous behavior on the roads, according to a city news release.
The department launched the first phase, from June 24 to July 18, in response to complaints by the community, especially residents and business owners around the Plaza, about loud noise from cars and street racing, the news release said.
“A variety of factors have played into the increased noise and speed on our streets,” Capt. Matthew Champlin said in the statement. “We continue to receive concerns from our residents and decided to launch a second phase of the operation. Given the success we had with the original, we are hopeful this will remind residents to keep noise at a respectful level and slow down.”
Officers issued 477 traffic citations citywide during the first phase, including 113 citations in the principal enforcement area — the Paseo de Peralta loop.
Thirteen citations were related to racing or reckless driving, with six issued in the principal enforcement area. Officers issued 12 speeding citations in the area.
Police also enforced the city’s loud-muffler ordinance and issued 18 citations.
The second phase of the operation will end Sept. 18.
Where will phase 2 concentrate?
