Santa Fe police are investigating a spree of vandalisms at several local schools over the weekend.
Five Santa Fe Public Schools buildings were broken into and vandalized, according to a news release, and surveillance cameras caught video of what appears to be the same suspect in all the incidents.
The individual in the videos appears to be young, male and about 5-foot-6. A hooded sweatshirt, gloves and face mask conceal other features.
This case remains under investigation, police said.
Information and anonymous tips are being taken by the Santa Fe Police Department at 505-428-3710.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.