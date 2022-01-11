Santa Fe police are searching for a man involved in an armed robbery Tuesday afternoon at a south side variety store.
Interim Chief Paul Joye said police responded to a Dollar Tree on Las Soleras Drive around noon after a caller told a dispatcher the store had been robbed.
An unidentified man took off with an unknown amount of money after brandishing a gun to the store clerk, Joye said. No shots were fired and no one was injured.
Joye said police don't know if the individual is the same person who robbed a Dollar General on Sunday night on Airport Road.
