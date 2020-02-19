The Santa Fe Police Department has obtained a search warrant for the cellphone of 21-year-old Daniel Gisler, who was slain late last year in what authorities believe was a drug deal gone bad.
According to an affidavit for the search warrant, filed earlier this month in state District Court, the phone remained missing as of Feb. 6.
James Garcia, 26, is accused of fatally shooting Gisler around Nov. 19, according to court records. He has been charged with second-degree murder and tampering with evidence.
According to the search warrant affidavit, two people have told investigators Garcia admitted to killing Gisler, a 2017 Santa Fe High School graduate whose body was found Dec. 6 near Richards Avenue and Beckner Road.
Garcia had been living with one of the witnesses in late November, according to the affidavit, and she found a pile of blood-soaked clothes in her home around that time.
A third person told investigators Garcia had asked him for help burning clothing sometime between Nov. 20 and Nov. 22 underneath a bridge near Camino Carlos Ray and Bellamah Drive. He told investigators Garcia seemed nervous at the time.
Gisler's father reported his son missing Nov. 21.
