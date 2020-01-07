The Santa Fe Police Department is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the person or people responsible for Michael Sheffield's death.
Sheffield, 46, was found dead around 8 a.m. Thursday in a courtyard of a business complex in the 1500 block of Paseo de Peralta, near the Allsup's on the corner of Cerrillos Road and South Guadalupe Street. When police arrived at the scene, they saw blood near Sheffield's right foot, on his shirt and on his hands, according to a police report.
This is the first homicide case in Santa Fe in 2020.
Anyone with information regarding Sheffield's death should call Detective Rebecca Hilderbrandt at 505-955-5265 or Crime Stoppers at 505-955-5050.
Police Capt. Anthony Tapia said anyone with information can remain anonymous and still collect the reward if the information they provide leads to an arrest in the case.
