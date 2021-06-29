Santa Fe police have arrested a man accused of raping a woman who was renting a room from him.
Juan "John" Edwards, 49, turned himself in to police June 17 and was charged with criminal sexual penetration, police said in a news release Tuesday. Court records show Edwards faces similar charges in other cases.
A woman told police in January her landlord had sexually assaulted her at the property she was leasing from him, according to an arrest warrant affidavit filed in Santa Fe County Magistrate Court.
Edwards also faces two charges of criminal sexual penetration in a 2017 case in which one of two women renting an Airbnb from him alleged he sexually assaulted her, court records show.
A charge of criminal sexual contact from June 2020 also alleges Edwards assaulted a woman at a rental property. The charge later was dismissed due to failure to prosecute.
The Santa Fe Police Department's Special Victims Unit said in the news release it is concerned there might be other people with allegations against Edwards. Anyone with information about an incident is asked to call Detective Jordan White at 505-955-5298.
